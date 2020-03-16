Coronavirus pandemic: Microsoft Bing launched COVID-19 tracking map

Coronavirus tracking dashboard made by Microsoft Bing. (Image: bing/coronavirus) Coronavirus tracking dashboard made by Microsoft Bing. (Image: bing/coronavirus)

The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 6500 lives across the world. As the disease continues to spread like wildfire, Microsoft’s Bing team has launched a web portal to track the spread of the COVID-19. Users can access the map at bing.com/covid.

The dashboard aggregates data from trusted sources like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to keep people updated about the situation of the coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft’s coronavirus dashboard looks and works like other trackers we’ve seen so far. You can see the total confirmed cases of the disease along with the recovered cases and confirmed deaths because of the COVID-19. The map also lets you click on a specific location and see the statistics of Coronavirus cases from that country.

A number of organisations have made dashboards to track the spread of the coronavirus disease, however, Microsoft bing’s COVID-19 map is the simplest of all and easier to access and use on mobile phones. The interface is not heavy and takes little time to load. The plus point of this tracker is that it shows you coronavirus related news stories from the location you have selected.

You can tap on the information icon on the bottom of the map to see where the data has been aggregated. It also shows the date and time of the last update. However, the cases informed by the map are not truly up to date as the case with the dashboard made by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering. However, since cybercriminals have been making fake maps to hack your computer, it is better to stick to a map like this one to not get tricked.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Google’s sister company Verily also launched a screening website for people who want to get tested for COVID-19. However, it is only available to people in the Bay Area of California.

