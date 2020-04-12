COVID-19 trackers for India: These online coronavirus trackers provide state-wise updates of the pandemic COVID-19 trackers for India: These online coronavirus trackers provide state-wise updates of the pandemic

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are rising in India amid the countrywide lockdown. The government is trying its best to prevent the spread of the virus among many more people in the country. While at home during the lockdown everyone is relying on news channels, social media platforms and Coronavirus (COVID-19) tracker apps and websites for updates related to the pandemic. But should you rely on all these trackers available on the internet? Well, we suggest trusting only the ones that have authentic and recognized data sources is the best.

Previously we listed the websites and apps that show coronavirus India updates such as the number of confirmed cases, people recovered, the rate at which the virus rising or lowering, among others. Today we will list coronavirus trackers that provide live state-wise COVID-19 updates.

Covid19India

One of the best apps websites that show coronavirus updates state-wise is Covid19India. You can click on this link to get the latest updates: https://www.covid19india.org/. The tracker lists the state that has the maximum number of active cases followed by the least one. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Covid19 cases.

According to the website (as of writing the story) Maharashtra has 1426 active Coronavirus cases right now. Mizoram is at the bottom of the table with just one case. The website also shows the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19. This data is also available state-wise. There’s the map available at the bottom of the screen. You can just click on the state on the map and get all the latest updates.

Mygov.in/covid-19

The Government of India has launched its official coronavirus app called Aarogya Setu to inform people with the latest COVID-19 updates. The government has also built a website that provides real-time updates on COVID-19 cases in the country. The site provides state-wise updates of COVID-19 such as cases confirmed, recovered and death cases. Additionally, the website also shows details of the pan India lockdown state-wise. Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country the government has extended the lockdown by two more weeks.

Similar to the Mygov app the website also provides preventive measures that one must take to prevent themselves from coronavirus.

Coronatracker.in

The Coronatracker.in also provides state-wide information related to the coronavirus pandemic. The tracker is easy to use and shows the total number of confirmed cases in the country. The Coronatracker.in shows state-wise cases in a clean, easy to understand table.

The site also provides information related to deaths due to COVID-19 and recovery cases as well. It includes a map that provides a better overview of the situation in the country.

You can click on the map to get complete information about the state you’re living in. The website also shows a graphical representation of the cases confirmed in India and also age demographic. The site also shows the distance between you and the nearest COVID-19 confirmed case.

