Coronavirus prompts Apple to move WWDC 2020 into online format

Apple joins tech companies likes Google, Microsoft, Xiaomi, among others as it cancels the on-ground Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 due to fears over coronavirus. The Cupertino based tech giant announced on Friday that it will not host a physical event for this year’s WWDC instead shift it to online. The WWDC 2020 will be held in June this year where the company will announce future versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

“WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe,” Apple announced.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

“With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”

The WWDC 2020 program will provide Apple’s entire global developer community and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. The company has also confirmed that additional information about the event will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

