Coronavirus alert: How to clean your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook keyboard

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic, which has spread over 114 countries and has infected more than 126,367 people worldwide. Most countries, including India, have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

While there is no specific medicine to stop the spread of coronavirus (also known as Covid-19), the only way to protect yourself from the infectious virus is to take the same precautions as you would do during cold and flu. But what about your iPhone?

Health experts are warning users to sanitise their iPhones and other gadgets to help contain the spread of coronavirus. As quoted by The Straits Times, Singapore Ministry of Health’s director of medical services, Kenneth Mak said: “Be aware of things you commonly touch. The thing most commonly touched is your phone, so wearing a mask is not the most important thing.”

Because your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods are always with you. there are greater chances of the virus being transmitted through the device you often use. Researchers have found that smartphones contain more germs than a toilet seat. So it becomes more important to disinfect your everyday gadgets like cell phones, headphones and laptop keyboards – at least twice or thrice a day. According to one study, coronavirus could live on your smartphone for 9 days.

Here’s how to keep your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook keyboard to help stop the spread of germs.

How to clean your iPhone, iPad

*Wash your hands before you touch your iPhone/iPad

*Unplug all cables and turn off the iPhone/iPad

*Use only soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth. You can buy a microfiber cloth from Amazon India. There is no popular microfiber cloth brand as such. A pack of 12 microfiber cloth by Amazonbasics can cost Rs 425. Do not use towel cloth, which can scratch the screen.

*You can dampen the cloth with warm water and soap to get rid of any debris.

*Do not spray directly onto the device

*Do not use cleaning products or compressed air

*Avoid bleaches or other cleaning products.

*Apple says it’s ok to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes.

*Get a phone case that can actually be cleaned easily. In case you opt for a leather case, first remove the case from your iPhone or iPad. Use a clean cloth with warm soapy water to clean the leather and let it dry for some time.

AirPods often accumulate dirt, grime, and earwax. AirPods often accumulate dirt, grime, and earwax.

How to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro

AirPods are now a part of our life; they are inseparable. We all wear them daily to work, but they get dirty very easily. If you haven’t been regular at cleaning your AirPods and charging case, it’s time to clean them asap. Here’s how to do it.

*Use a soft, dry, lint-free microfiber cloth to clean your AirPods

*Best to clean your AirPods without using any liquids.

*Never run them under water

*To clean the microphone and speaker meshes, Apple advises using a dry cotton swab

*Do not use sharp objects or abrasive materials to clean your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

*You can clean the charging case with a microfiber cloth, but this time around, it can slightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol

Is your Apple Watch dirty? Is your Apple Watch dirty?

How to clean your Apple Watch

At a time when the coronavirus outbreak is at its peak, it is important to disinfect the Apple Watch and band. Here’s how to do it.

*Unplug the charger and turn off your Apple Watch

*Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth microfiber cloth to clean your Apple Watch, If required, you can dampen the cloth in clean water.

*Once again use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth microfiber cloth to completely dry your Apple Watch

Just remember: soaps should never be used to clean the Apple Watch

There is no harm in cleaning the keyboard of MacBook. There is no harm in cleaning the keyboard of MacBook.

How to clean the keyboard of your MacBook, MacBook Pro

If you want to keep the keyboard of your MacBook and MacBook Pro clean, follow these steps

*Shut the MacBook Air/Pro and unplug the charging cable or any other accessories.

*Hold your MacBook at a 75-degree angle, so it’s not quite vertical

*Use compressed air to spray the keyboard, or just the affected keys, in a left-to-right motion

*Now rotate your MacBook to its right side and spray the keyboard again, from left to right.

*Repeat the action, this time with your MacBook rotated to its left side.

Just remember: this method only applies to the MacBook and MacBook Pro. Both Mac notebooks have butterfly keys.

