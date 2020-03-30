COVID-19: Airtel offers extra talktime to millions of customers, extends prepaid plan validity (Image: Bloomberg) COVID-19: Airtel offers extra talktime to millions of customers, extends prepaid plan validity (Image: Bloomberg)

COVID-19 has majorly impacted the underprivileged households of India. Lately, we have seen migrants who don’t have jobs anymore due to the pandemic were walking down hundreds of kilometers to reach their hometown and live with the loved ones in this time of crisis. To help these poor and needy Airtel on Monday announced measures to assist low-income group customers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The telecom operator has extended the prepaid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17. Airtel said that all these customers will continue to receive incoming calls on their mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.

Airtel will also credit an additional Rs 10 talktime in the prepaid accounts of all the 80 million customers to enable them to make calls or send SMS and therefore stay connected with their loved ones. The program has kicked off and the benefits will be available to users in the next 48 hours, the operator said. The 80 million customers cover all underprivileged households on the Airtel Network, the company noted.

Airtel said that these special measures will “particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19.” For any query Airtel has asked its customers to use online platforms including AirtelThanks app.

“With these initiatives, all Airtel customers will have unrestricted access to vital information from local authorities as also be able to connect with whoever they choose to. Airtel’s network teams continue to work 24X7 to ensure that India’s digital backbone operates seamlessly.”

Commenting on the move, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said “In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down”.

