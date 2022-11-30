Corning launches Glass Victus 2, says protection for foldable still some time away

Corning Wednesday announced its latest Glass Victus 2 with improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete. “What we are doing is continually trying to make it a better product, whether that’s for durability in terms of drop or scratch. For Victus 2, we have once again improved the drop performance of the glass,” John Bayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics told The Indian Express.

Bayne said Corning had to design a new test for the Victus 2 as the earlier version launched in July 2020 was already “so good”. “So we went from a 165 gram puck to a 190 gram puck, about 15% heavier. We also went from testing on asphalt which you may find in a parking lot to concrete, which is a nastier material to test a glass surface,” he said, adding that Victus 2 survives multiple drops from about one metre on the concrete where competitive classes wouldn’t survive a single drop.

The first phones with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are expected to hit the market in the next few months. “Usually when we announce a premium flagship glass, it is adopted on premium phones. Our prior generations of glass then moves down to the intermediate segment or the value segment. That’s a natural evolution,” he explained. However, Bayne said there have been exceptions to this rule with some manufacturers opting for premium glass even in the value segments because they mean lower return rates and less damage of the phone leading to more value for the customers.

“It is more economical in terms of warranties and repairs.”

Gorilla Glass is now on more than 8 billion devices from over 45 major brands making Corning the leading cover glasses manufacturer globally. The company also makes glass and optics for semiconductor products.

Bayne explained that even as glass is becoming stronger and tougher, it is also becoming thinner without compromising on the protection. But a composite glass protection for foldable form factors is still some time away. “We think the market is going to end up with a glass solution for bendables, we are just not there yet. The development challenges are significant. We have made great progress. We think we are getting close,” Bayne said, clarifying that he would still not put a timeline on this. “But I do think ultimately what will protect the inside of a bendable device will be a glass surface. Because that’s what consumers want. They want to touch the glass it’s better for scratches than plastic. And we are getting close to being able to offer that product.”

Corning, which because of its manufacturing might, has not struggled much during the pandemic, is also seeing other component constrains mitigating to a certain extent now. “Right now, we think the issue is more demand constraint because of inflation and recession. So we would expect that to be a temporary effect and people to start buying more phones into 2023 and 2024.”

