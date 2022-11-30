scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Corning launches Glass Victus 2, says protection for foldable still some time away

The first phones with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are expected to hit the market in the next few months.

corning, corning gorilla glass, gorilla glass victus 2,Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is stronger and more resistant to drops. (Image Source: Corning)

Corning Wednesday announced its latest Glass Victus 2 with improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete. “What we are doing is continually trying to make it a better product, whether that’s for durability in terms of drop or scratch. For Victus 2, we have once again improved the drop performance of the glass,” John Bayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics told The Indian Express.

Bayne said Corning had to design a new test for the Victus 2 as the earlier version launched in July 2020 was already “so good”. “So we went from a 165 gram puck to a 190 gram puck, about 15% heavier. We also went from testing on asphalt which you may find in a parking lot to concrete, which is a nastier material to test a glass surface,” he said, adding that Victus 2 survives multiple drops from about one metre on the concrete where competitive classes wouldn’t survive a single drop.

Also Read |What is Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus?

The first phones with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are expected to hit the market in the next few months. “Usually when we announce a premium flagship glass, it is adopted on premium phones. Our prior generations of glass then moves down to the intermediate segment or the value segment. That’s a natural evolution,” he explained. However, Bayne said there have been exceptions to this rule with some manufacturers opting for premium glass even in the value segments because they mean lower return rates and less damage of the phone leading to more value for the customers.

“It is more economical in terms of warranties and repairs.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Gorilla Glass is now on more than 8 billion devices from over 45 major brands making Corning the leading cover glasses manufacturer globally. The company also makes glass and optics for semiconductor products.

corning, corning gorilla glass, gorilla glass victus 2, Mobile Consumer Electronics Senior VP and General Manager John Bayne says protective glass is not only becoming stronger, but also thinner. (Image Source: Corning)

Bayne explained that even as glass is becoming stronger and tougher, it is also becoming thinner without compromising on the protection. But a composite glass protection for foldable form factors is still some time away. “We think the market is going to end up with a glass solution for bendables, we are just not there yet. The development challenges are significant. We have made great progress. We think we are getting close,” Bayne said, clarifying that he would still not put a timeline on this. “But I do think ultimately what will protect the inside of a bendable device will be a glass surface. Because that’s what consumers want. They want to touch the glass it’s better for scratches than plastic. And we are getting close to being able to offer that product.”

Also Read |Spotify Wrapped 2022 release date: When will it come out?

Corning, which because of its manufacturing might, has not struggled much during the pandemic, is also seeing other component constrains mitigating to a certain extent now. “Right now, we think the issue is more demand constraint because of inflation and recession. So we would expect that to be a temporary effect and people to start buying more phones into 2023 and 2024.” 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:00:24 pm
Next Story

Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna’s Yodha gets new release date

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close