Connectivity is foundation for Internet of Things revolution, says IT Secretary

Commenting on the 7 per cent growth of Internet domain names in India as compared to the global 3 per cent growth, IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said the numbers are still not adequate enough.

“Compared with the global 3 per cent, 7 per cent might seem like a lot, but we don’t get very impressed with 7 per cent growth. We are underwhelmed by this. Anything less than double digits here is actually sort of unacceptable,” he said to foreign visitors from the global organisation ‘Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers’ (ICANN). ICANN, a non-profit that maintains the world’s Internet domain names, announced its partnership with India’s NASSCOM for a new research partnership “Internet Identifier Innovation Center.” The initial project will focus on the technological concept called “Internet of Things” (IoT), which are Internet-connected sensors in physical devices that can send and receive data about those devices.

Globally, IoT most often refers to household appliances (such as security systems or lights and speakers), but Sawhney urged the stakeholders to innovate for India’s problems and gave the examples of soil conditions, irrigation, pollution, and transportation. ICANN is currently working in Ghana and Argentina to place IoT devices on free range cattle to stop them from stomping on farmland.

However, the foundation for India’s IoT revolution is further Internet expansion, Sawhney said. “Covering 500 million users, we still have room to grow to more than double this. One could still say it is early times,” he said.

Last year’s National Digital Communications Policy includes calls for broadband for all, four million more digital communication jobs, and ensuring digital sovereignty by 2022. “I sometimes wonder myself how will we accomplish all these extremely ambitious goals for ourselves,” Sawhney said of the policy.

He also announced plans to scale up the “National Knowledge Network” (NKM) that connects 500 districts and 1680 research institutions to a common Internet and data centers.