Conekt Gadgets, a new mobile accessories brand debuts in India with fast chargers, power banks and more

Rohit Sharma unveiled a new mobile accessories brand in India – Conekt Gadgets Rohit Sharma unveiled a new mobile accessories brand in India – Conekt Gadgets

A new mobile accessories brand, Conekt Gadgets marked its arrival in India with the launch of a wide variety of products. In an event held in Mumbai, India’s limited overs cricket vice captain, Rohit Sharma unveiled their product line comprising of mobile chargers, power banks, cables, earphones and more. The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high quality affordable products in the mobile accessories space.

Chick series of earphones from Conekt Gadgets ranging from Rs 349 to Rs 999 Chick series of earphones from Conekt Gadgets ranging from Rs 349 to Rs 999

Conekt Gadgets launched quite an assortment of product lines today that include Zeal series power banks, Dash series wall chargers (nothing to do with Dash Charge), Ace series data cables, Youth series car mount, Verve series car chargers, Elan wireless charger and lastly, Chick series earphones with mic. The products start at Rs 349 and go as high as Rs 3,499. Most of the products come with one year warranty, while the company offers a generous 2-years warranty on their braided Ace Twist data/charging cables.

Conekt chargers offer fast charging support as well an as option to charge two devices simultaneously Conekt chargers offer fast charging support as well an as option to charge two devices simultaneously

In a quick interaction with Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets and Aashish Kumbhat, CMO Conekt Gadgets, they informed us that the company is primarily focused on R&D and innovation, and this is just the first of many product categories that the company aims to launch in India. The company currently has their India offices in Chennai and Hyderabad and will look to expand in the coming months. The company also aspires to be a global brand within 18 months. Speaking on the quality of products, the company officials claimed that they had full faith in the quality and durability of their products with some of the data cables capable of handling 50KG load.

Conekt cables offer up to 2 years of warranty Conekt cables offer up to 2 years of warranty

Some of the interesting products that were launched today include a 10W Elan Wireless charger for Rs 1,999 with support for fast charging; a Youth car mount with automatic locking and unlocking with an infrared sensor lock, again for Rs 1,999; and Chick Spirit earphones with mic for Rs 999 that the company claims will give higher priced earphones from brands like Skullcandy and JBL a run for their money, a claim we will put to test very soon.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd