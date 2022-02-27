scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Concept artist reimagines the Macintosh for modern-day

Concept designer Ian Zelbo has created a modern-day render of the original Macintosh - equipped with an M2 chip, an in-display webcam with notch, and input/output ports.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 27, 2022 11:19:21 am
macintosh, modern-day macintosh, ian zelbo macintosh,Concept artist reimagines the Macintosh for modern-day. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Concept designer Ian Zelbo, who is previously known for working with leakers like Jon Prosser has created a modern-day reimagining of the original Macintosh. The design renders tastefully blends the old and the new, by preserving the aesthetics and adding a webcam, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports.

“Nostalgia is a very strong emotion, as shown by the number of successful retro consoles and crowdfunded projects launched in the past few years,” said Zelbo in an interview with Yanko Designs. “- they also serve as inspiration for new ideas, like this Macintosh concept that brings the past to the present in some interesting ways.”

Zelbo stated that he was not around when the original Macintosh made its rounds in the 1980s, but was well aware of how influential the product was. Just like the original Mac, the screen protrudes out a little, with an array of modern ports right below it. The bezels have been kept thick, with a slim body, representing the recent 24-inch iMac computer monitor.

The webcam is holstered in the screen itself, with a tiny display notch in the centre. For input/output, there seems to be an HDMI port, a USB Type-C, a card reader, and four Lightning ports – in place of the floppy disk drive. The bottom-left corner also features the ancient, rainbow-coloured Apple logo, while on-screen, you see the “hello” written in cursive, as opposed to the standard script seen on the classic Macintosh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |Rediscovering the iPod Nano 6th Gen… and living with it

The product description also states that the computer is powered by the new M2 chipset, though it might never be picked up by Apple any time soon. Released in 1984, the original Macintosh was the first successful all-in-one desktop computer to feature a GUI (graphical user interface), built-in screen, and a mouse. The device has gone through multiple redesigns in the following years, and still continues to be the eye-candy among Apple enthusiasts.

Later this year, the company is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro, featuring the aforementioned M2 processor, alongside other products.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement