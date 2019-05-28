Computex 2019: Intel announces 10th-generation core processors, Project Athena

Intel on Tuesday announced its 10th generation core processors at Computex 2019. The processors are built using the 10-nanometer manufacturing process, first for Intel. The chipset giant also shared details on its innovation program codenamed “Project Athena”.

Intel 10th gen core processors

After a long delay, Intel has finally unveiled the 10th gen core chips that will power most upcoming laptops in the coming months. Code-named Ice Lake, the new processors are built using the 10nm process, new “Sunny Cove” core architecture, and its new Gen 11 graphics engine. Intel is promising up to a 2.5-times performance increase with AI tasks compared to its 8th Gen chips.

The new processors include Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs. Ice Lake will feature up to four cores and eight threads and a maximum turbo frequency of up to 4.1GHz. The company says the 10th gen core processors will power thin-and-light laptops and convertible 2-in-1 devices.

According to Intel, the new graphics architecture delivers up to one teraflop of vector compute for heavy duty inference workloads to enhance creativity, productivity and entertainment on highly mobile, thin-and-light laptops. For low-power AI usages on the PC, Intel Gaussian Network Accelerator (GNA) is built into the SoC. The new processors also feature its Gen11 graphics architecture, also known as Intel Iris Plus.

The new chips also support Thunderbolt 3 as well as integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) that promises three times faster wireless speeds. The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors are now shipping, with major OEMs are expected to announce laptops later this year.

Project Athena

Intel also revealed some details about its “Project Athena,” an innovative programme that is aimed at making laptops relevant in the age of smartphones. At Computex, it outlines basic criteria for its partners to follow. First things first, the major focus is on battery. Intel wants PC manufacturers to make laptops that will deliver 16 hours of battery backup. Moreover, as per the new KEI engineering metrics developed by Intel, PC manufacturers need to make sure that the system wakes up from sleep in under one second.

Intel has set out basic specifications that PC manufacturers can’t ignore like Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE, far-field voice recognition, and fast charging. OEMs that have agreed to work to the spec include all the big names including Acer, Asus, Dell and HP, among others.