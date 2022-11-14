Companion mode comes to WhatsApp beta: Here’s everything you need to know

WhatsApp has been rolling out several new features like Communities, self-chat, filter by unread and more. Now, the developers are finally bringing the much-hyped ‘Companion mode’ to the app’s beta version. Available on WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.24.18, the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo earlier in May this year and was reportedly under development.

To give you a quick recap, it allows users to link their WhatsApp account to another Android-powered device like a tablet or a phone. If you have signed up for WhatsApp beta, just install WhatsApp on an Android tablet.

On your primary device, head over to the app ‘Settings’ and tap on ‘Linked Devices’. Here, you will see an automatically generated QR code that lets you connect a secondary device.

And just like WhatsApp desktop, the app will sync your chat history on your secondary device. However, one thing to note here is that since the feature is currently in beta, certain features like the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers are currently unavailable.

The Companion mode lets users connect up to four devices at once. For those concerned about privacy and security, all calls and messages will still be end-to-end encrypted on linked devices.

The companion mode is especially useful for people who use an iPhone as their primary device and want to use WhatsApp on an Android tablet or phone. Since WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the Companion mode, it might take a while before the feature is available on your device.