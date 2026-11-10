Companies risk fines of 6% global turnover for unfair digital trade practices, EU draft law shows

Companies found guilty of using unfair digital trade practices to push people to buy more or target children with personalised advertising risk fines of as much as 6% of annual global turnover, according to a European Commission draft law seen by Reuters.

The Commission’s Justice chief Michael McGrath ⁠will ​present the proposed legislation known as the Digital Fairness Act (DFA) on Wednesday, which will need to be thrashed out with EU countries and the European Parliament before it ​can become ​law.

The DFA is the latest ⁠legislative push by Europe to get Big Tech, e-commerce and social media giants to ‌do more to police content on their platforms.