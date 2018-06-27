Coin miner malware grew by 629% in Q1 2018: McAfee

Coin miner schemes like crypto jacking grew by 629 per cent during Q1 2018, according to a report from McAfee. Coin miner schemes like crypto jacking grew by 629 per cent during Q1 2018, according to a report from McAfee.

Cybercrime malware has escalated by over 600 per cent in the last quarter. This was revealed by McAfee in its new report that found five new threats being recorded online every second. New internet-based threats were also found across mobile and desktop, though their numbers represented a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline over Q1 2018.

Among these threats, coin miner schemes like crypto jacking grew by 629 per cent during Q1 2018. While 400,000 threats were detected in Q4 2017 that secretly mined for cryptocurrencies through a hijacked system or browser, McAfee recorded over 2.9 million such threats in this quarter. Some of these threats were conducted by cybercrime groups, such as the Lazarus ring that launched HaoBao – a Bitcoin-based phishing campaign, and Hidden Cobra, that launched malware affecting multiple sectors. These threats were detected by McAfee’s Global Threat Intelligence (GTI) cloud dashboard, through which it tracks attack volume insights from customer feedback.

In total, the McAfee report covered over 734 million malware samples in the last four quarters, an increase of 37 per cent. Of these, 42 per cent of the threats came from known malware samples, and include 20 million Faceliker malware and over 50 million JavaScript malware. These vulnerabilities include over 26 million mobile malware and 630,000 Mac malware in Q1 2018. The report also reveals that there has been a drop in the percentage of mobile malware infection rates, as only 9 per cent of phone users reported malware in Q1 2018, compared to 11 per cent in Q4 2017.

Of the mobile-based vulnerabilities, less than 100,000 new Android lockscreen malware were detected by McAfee in Q1 2018. While the growth dropped from 500,000 new malware spotted in Q4 2017, the total number of Android threats stood at 1.9 million lockscreen malware. Across continents, Africa reported over 15 per cent of all malware and ransomware, followed by Asia, South America, Australia, North America and Europe.

