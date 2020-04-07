CODE19 is a 72-hour online hackathon to find a solution to COVID-19 CODE19 is a 72-hour online hackathon to find a solution to COVID-19

A Silicon-Valley based firm called Motwani Jadeja Foundation is organising an online exclusive 72-hour hackathon in partnership with Bengaluru based HackerEarth and the Association of Designers in India (ADI). The hackathon called ‘CODE19’ aims to find solutions to help India fight against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The 72-hour hackathon will begin on April 10 and is expecting around 3,000 participants from across the globe. The hackathon is open to everyone with no minimum criteria set. Interested people can sign up in teams or as individuals on code19.in until 6 PM IST, April 10.

Participants will be able to collaborate with mentors and subject-matter specialists along with various data resources during this hackathon.

What are the projects of this hackathon?

The CODE19 hackathon has eight sets of specific themes, which is what is being divided into projects. The themes are as follows:

* Medical treatment and testing

* Travel and Tourism

* Mitigation – Isolation

* protection/masks

* social distancing in India

* Social life, welfare and awareness

* Research and development

* Open innovation for COVID-19; Education and awareness

What will happen during the hackathon?

During the CODE19 hackathon, participants will work on finding solutions to the problems listed above. This will be achieved by participants via ideation, wireframes, designs, developments and testing the prototype they are creating.

Also Read: Explained: Why 5G is being linked to Covid-19 and facing a backlash

The mentors will help all the participants in perfecting their ideas and converting them into products. In the Open Innovation category, participants will be able to propose ideas, which will then be created into a product during the hackathon.

What will the participants get?

CODE19 will provide the participants with various online sessions of Yoga and Meditation to help them cope with the lockdown. Apart from this, the hackathon will also allow participants to talk to business leaders and influential people.

Also Read: Twitter launches new ‘Stay At Home’ emoji: How to use

All of this kept aside, the main motivation for the participants will still be the prize pool of worth $10,000 (approximately Rs 7,55,200). The prize will be awarded to the winners based on voting at the end of the event. The winners will be declared at 9 PM IST on April 14.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

“Coronavirus is a huge health challenge facing India. Any new crisis requires a new set of ideas and mitigation strategies. Hence, it is our collective responsibility to put our heads together to come up with new ideas and solutions to fight the virus,” Asha Jadeja Motwani, Founder of Motwani Jadeja Foundation said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd