Cocomelon to ChuChu TV: How kids-content channels are ruling YouTube

YouTube is one of the most visited websites of the world, with the video-oriented platform being beaten only by Google Search and standing above social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. However, despite the vast categories of content found on YouTube, some of the top channels of the world, excluding media channels, have one common element – kids content.

With millions of subscribers and billions of views, channels like US-based Cocomelon are some of the top channels on YouTube and also the top earning channels. A new report by CashNetUSA shows that channels that created content for kids were the most profitable ones in five of the six continents.

According to the report, Cocomelon is the most earning YouTube channel in North America with over $282 million in total earnings from YouTube so far, while in South America, Argentine kids content channel El Reino Infantil has cashed over $102 million from the platform till date. In the Rest of Asia and Oceania, Indian channel ChuChu TV is on top, having earned over $81 million.

In Europe, Russian kids channel Like Nastya leads the chart with over $167 million earnings, while in the Middle East and Central Asia, Jordan-based kids channel Toyor Ajanah TV is the highest earning channel at over $54 million.

Africa is the only continent where the highest-earning channel is not kids-content oriented, with Egypt-based Creative Crafts in Five Minutes leading the chart with over $8 million.

After kids-content, gaming and game-streaming appears to be the next big trend with some gaming channels in many countries being some of the highest earning channels. Examples include US-based FGTeeV, which has earned $47 million and the UK’s DanTDM, which has earned about $39.8 million.