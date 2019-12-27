COAI: Surgical tools should be used instead of blunt instrument of internet shutdowns

The remarks come in the wake of continuing internet curbs continuing in the Kashmir valley and in parts of Uttar Pradesh where they were imposed after violent protests were witnessed in the state after December 19th. The remarks come in the wake of continuing internet curbs continuing in the Kashmir valley and in parts of Uttar Pradesh where they were imposed after violent protests were witnessed in the state after December 19th.

The Cellular Operators Association of India—the umbrella organisation for large mobile service providers—has been regularly writing to the Government about what it describes as a “policy for disenfranchising people” by frequent internet shutdowns but no replies have been forthcoming.

Besides the huge economic fallout, the COAI has calculated the loss of internet shutdowns has gone up in 2019 to an estimated Rs 24.5 million per hour due to the high dependence on internet of several services. According to Rajan Mathew, the Secretary General of COAI, the Government has been resorting to an identical “shutdown policy”, say, for fear of examination papers leaking in Rajasthan or for fear of spiraling of violence in Jammu & Kashmir. “We do not know what intelligence inputs are being used for disenfranchising people or whether there is a real-time review process being undertaken by the Government. In fact, we are not aware of any review of the perceived dangers of connectivity and we cannot do any second guessing. The Government has to think of the cost and benefits of internet shutdowns instead of using the same shutdown policy for all parts of the country,” Mathew said.

The COAI official said that “lapses” in procedures for internet shutdowns—which were listed in a gazette notification dated August 8, 2017—have also been brought to the attention of the Government. He said, “Very often the notification is not signed by a Secretary-level officer and subsequently, the authorization does not come within 24 hours as has been stipulated in the gazette notification. I am reasonably confident that confirmations do not often come and technically, the shutdown order should then lapse. These matters have been escalated with the Government but it is done in a very closed circuit by the nodal officers appointed by each service provider. The COAI is not always in the loop. Maybe the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or some other auditor which should examine such lapses.”

Speaking about how with almost 100 internet shutdowns have been logged in 2019, Mathew said that such a clampdown should be the “last resort” for the Government given the “cascading” economic and social impact such an action has.

He also linked the increasing frequency with with shutdowns were being resorted to with the investments and capabilities of the country’s intelligence and cyber agencies to monitor and decrypt what they deem could be suspicious internet traffic. His views: “We have to ask the question why countries like the US and UK as well countries in Europe which have also witnessed mass protests and unrest in the recent past do not resort to internet shutdown? This is because in India, enough investments are not going into training and capabilities for decryption and even this too has been pointed out to the Government. Minimal use of an instrument like internet shutdown should be resorted to. Surgical tools have to be used for specific targets instead of blunt instruments to disenfranchise people of an entire geographical region.”

The COAI General Secretary said that internet service providers and an association like theirs were being constantly blamed for the disruptions being caused but since acquiescence to orders of shutdown was a part of their license agreement, there was nothing the service providers could do about it.

