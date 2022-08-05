scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Clubhouse starts beta testing private communities called Houses

The audio-only social media app Clubhouse is beta testing a new feature that allows users to create private communities called 'Houses'.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 6:29:58 pm
ClubhouseClubouse is currently beta testing a new feature called 'Houses'.

Clubhouse, the audio-only social media, has started beta testing for a new feature called ‘Houses’. It allows an individual or a group to create Houses within Clubhouse. You can think of Houses as private communities. The feature has been under development for quite some time now, but the company recently expanded the beta testing in the last few weeks.

While users can sign up to create Houses, Clubhouse developers say they will be approving Houses slowly in the coming days after considering user feedback and making changes accordingly.

Hey! We’re rolling out something new that lets any person, group or community create their own curated “House” within Clubhouse. Think of Houses as private hallways just for your favorite people. You can drop in anytime, hop from room to room, catch up with friends, and meet their friends.

Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison said in a series of tweets that Houses will have their own ‘personality, culture and content moderation rules’. Since Clubhouse features multiple communities, the move might help them address issues where users find it hard to find the rooms they are interested in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Those looking to create a Clubhouse can sign up for the beta feature here. Keep in mind that you will need to enter details like name, Clubhouse username, House name and House description. You can also invite your friends by entering their names under the ‘Founding members’ section.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:29:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
ICYMI

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?

Premium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
ICYMI

Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement