Clubhouse is getting new features: Clips, Universal Search, Replays, and more

Clubhouse is rolling out a new update for beta users. It brings several new features, including Clips, Universal Search, and Spatial Audio support for Android users. However, the new Replays feature will be made available after a few weeks. Keep reading to know more about them.

Clips

The company has announced in a blog post that it is adding a feature called Clips to allow users to share 30-second clips of public rooms. This way more people on the Internet will be able to discover and join the club. So, how it will work?

When you start a room, you will get the option to choose whether you want clips enabled. It should be noted that they’ll be enabled by default for open/public rooms, and you can toggle them off anytime. But, the company is not offering the option for private, social or clubrooms.

Once the host enables Clips, live listeners in public rooms will see a new scissor icon, which they can tap anytime to record a clip of the past 30 seconds and share on social media with a link to join the room. The Clips feature is being made available for beta testers, but only for a small group of creators starting today.

Universal Search

The update also brings a “Universal Search” feature, which will allow users to search for people, clubs, live rooms and future events more quickly, discover clubs and events related to any breaking news or nerdy interest.

The feature will also help find rooms about specific things happening in the world. Universal Search will be made available to both iOS and Android users. The company says it will initially be visible in the Explore tab.

Replays

In the coming weeks, Clubhouse will also add a “new way for people to experience their live rooms.” The company is planning to offer a “Replays” feature to creators, which will allow them to record a room, save it to their profile, or download the audio to share it externally.

“You will be able to choose whether you want Replays enabled when you start a room. If they’re on, your room will be discoverable on Clubhouse for as long as you like — and available for you to download and share anywhere,” Clubhouse said.

However, this feature will be rolled out a little late. The company is planning to release this to creators and community members beginning in October.