Clubhouse adds 5 new Indian languages as part of new Android update

Popular social audio app, Clubhouse has added support for 13 new languages in an effort to make its platform more accessible and native to the public. The list includes 5 Indian languages as well – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telegu. Currently, the new update is only available on Android and will soon be rolled out to iOS users.

The update also brings support for other languages such as French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish. Clubhouse on Android will now feature in-app prompts, notifications, club names, etc in these regional languages if you opt for it.

The app has seen massive growth in India over the past few months, with a lot of users asking for native language support – Malayalam is one of the prime requests. During the initial stages, a lot of rooms were being hosted by Malayalis, discussing topics ranging from what constitutes a perfect dosa to having karaoke nights.

Clubhouse is a social audio app, where users can communicate in chat rooms that accommodate large groups of people. There will be one speaker who serves as the host and shares his thoughts with the listeners. If need be, one of the audience members can raise their hand and chime in to deliver theirs.

It is quite similar to Twitter Spaces or Discord’s Stage Discovery feature in many ways, and in fact, served as a blueprint for them. Users can also search for relevant topics and come across a list of clubs to attend.

Additionally, the social media platform has also announced a new app icon – singer-songwriter Anirudh Deshmukh. “Based in Mumbai, Anirudh joined Clubhouse at the start of the year and by the spring, had launched his now 72K member club Anirudh, where he hosts his nightly show ‘Late Night Jam.’”, said Clubhouse.