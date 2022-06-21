scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Cloudflare outage briefly takes down many websites: All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Cloudflare outage that has taken down many websites for users across the globe including Canva, Quora Discord and others.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 21, 2022 1:34:42 pm
Cloudflare outageThe outage has taken down multiple websites for users across the globe. (Image Source: Cloudflare)

A brief outage at Cloudflare-a popular CDN choice for many companies, took down multiple websites across the globe earlier today, many of which were left completely inaccessible to the general public. These included websites like Discord, Canva, Streamyard and even the official website for London-based startup Nothing.

Cloudflare quickly acknowledged the outage via a tweet, and announced soon after that it was working on a fix. The issue now seems to have been resolved for most websites affected by the issue.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that many websites including Canva, Streamyard and the Nothing website are now working after being briefly down. During the outage, these websites displayed a “500 Internal Server Error” for most users, who were left completely unable to access these websites and corresponding specific pages.

Which sites were affected?

Outage reporting website DownDetector had suggested that reported outages were for multiple websites including Discord, Zerodha, Shopify, Amazon Web Services, Twitter, Canva and even popular battle royale shooting title Valorant and open world game Genshin Impact.

Cloudflare outage, cloudflare, A number of websites were affected by the outage, suggests DownDetector.com. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Other websites like Udemy, Splunk, Quora, Crunchyroll were also down. Crypto exchanges like WazirX, Coinbase, FTX, Bitfinex, and OKX were also affected. Most of these websites are now up and running for users.

