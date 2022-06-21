Cloudflare outage briefly takes down many websites: All you need to know

A brief outage at Cloudflare-a popular CDN choice for many companies, took down multiple websites across the globe earlier today, many of which were left completely inaccessible to the general public. These included websites like Discord, Canva, Streamyard and even the official website for London-based startup Nothing.

Cloudflare quickly acknowledged the outage via a tweet, and announced soon after that it was working on a fix. The issue now seems to have been resolved for most websites affected by the issue.

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Indianexpress.com can confirm that many websites including Canva, Streamyard and the Nothing website are now working after being briefly down. During the outage, these websites displayed a “500 Internal Server Error” for most users, who were left completely unable to access these websites and corresponding specific pages.

Which sites were affected?

Outage reporting website DownDetector had suggested that reported outages were for multiple websites including Discord, Zerodha, Shopify, Amazon Web Services, Twitter, Canva and even popular battle royale shooting title Valorant and open world game Genshin Impact.

A number of websites were affected by the outage, suggests DownDetector.com. (Image Source: DownDetector) A number of websites were affected by the outage, suggests DownDetector.com. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Other websites like Udemy, Splunk, Quora, Crunchyroll were also down. Crypto exchanges like WazirX, Coinbase, FTX, Bitfinex, and OKX were also affected. Most of these websites are now up and running for users.