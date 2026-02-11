Cloudflare forecasts annual sales above estimates as AI drives cloud demand

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 10:03 AM IST
The ⁠upbeat results on Tuesday could also help allay investor concerns around sustaining customer demand ⁠after a ‌Cloudflare outage in November had prevented thousands ​from accessing major internet platforms, including ‌X and ChatGPT.(Express Image/CloudFlare)
Cloudflare forecast annual and first-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology to drive demand for its cloud services.

Shares of the firm jumped nearly 12% in extended trading.

The ⁠race ​to integrate AI across industries has resulted in an uptick in cloud demand, as businesses prioritize spending on the digital infrastructure necessary for developing the booming tech.

Cloudflare is ​also expected ​to benefit from an increase ⁠in AI agents, such as “Clawdbot,” recently renamed to “OpenClaw,” whose users can utilize the cloud firm’s ‌technology to safely route traffic to their private computers, allowing remote control without risking the security of their home networks.

“The shift toward AI and agents represents a fundamental re-platforming of the internet that’s driving demand across Cloudflare’s services,” CEO Matthew Prince said in ⁠a statement.

The ⁠upbeat results on Tuesday could also help allay investor concerns around sustaining customer demand ⁠after a ‌Cloudflare outage in November had prevented thousands ​from accessing major internet platforms, including ‌X and ChatGPT.

Cloudflare forecast 2026 sales between $2.79 billion and $2.80 billion, above estimates of $2.74 billion, according ‌to data compiled ​by LSEG.

It ​also expects ​first-quarter sales between $620 million and $621 million, also above estimates of $613.9 million.

The company ​reported that the December quarter revenue ⁠grew 33.6% to $614.5 million, beating estimates of $591.3 million.

Its net loss narrowed to $12.1 million in the quarter, from $12.8 million ‌in the ⁠year-ago period.

Shares of the company are down over 8% so far this year, after ​gaining more than 83% in 2025. 

 

