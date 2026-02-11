Cloudflare forecasts annual sales above estimates as AI drives cloud demand

The ⁠upbeat results on Tuesday could also help allay investor concerns around sustaining customer demand ⁠after a ‌Cloudflare outage in November had prevented thousands ​from accessing major internet platforms, including ‌X and ChatGPT.(Express Image/CloudFlare)

Cloudflare forecast annual and first-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology to drive demand for its cloud services.

Shares of the firm jumped nearly 12% in extended trading.

The ⁠race ​to integrate AI across industries has resulted in an uptick in cloud demand, as businesses prioritize spending on the digital infrastructure necessary for developing the booming tech.

Cloudflare is ​also expected ​to benefit from an increase ⁠in AI agents, such as “Clawdbot,” recently renamed to “OpenClaw,” whose users can utilize the cloud firm’s ‌technology to safely route traffic to their private computers, allowing remote control without risking the security of their home networks.