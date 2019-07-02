Cloudflare faces issues, takes down more than half of the internet with it

Cloudflare a major CDN (Content Delivery Network) service provider and an internet-hosting platform is experiencing issues. Due to these issues, many websites across the globe are suffering from major downtime.

Many major sites like Flightradar, Down Detector, Discord and Coinbase Pro are experiencing downtime. As of now, it is unknown as to when the company’s servers will start functioning properly once again.

This is a major issue as many sites rely on the company’s services to remain functioning and stay protected in the case of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Cloudflare’s CEO, Matthew Price in a tweet stated “Aware of major @Cloudflare issues impacting us network-wide. Team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on. Will continue to update.” The company still hasn’t revealed what has caused such a major issue in their servers.

Many users have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns regarding this issue.

We’re currently experience issues with our services related to an outage at service provider Cloudflare. They are currently investigating the issue and working to mitigate the impact to users. We will update as we know more. Thank you for you patience. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2019

Waiting for Cloudflare to get our site back up like pic.twitter.com/0xEp7XcqPh — BookTrib (@BookTrib) July 2, 2019

DownDetector is unable to tell if cloudflare is down because cloudflare is down. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pBSgv9QISc — Tarjei Husøy (@t_husoy) July 2, 2019

When discord’s down, we go back to basics…. pic.twitter.com/fiRNBF9QF6 — Reece ♠️ (@ReeceRJC) July 2, 2019