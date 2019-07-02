Cloudflare faces issues, takes down more than half of the internet with it

Toggle Menu Sections
As of now, it is unknown as to when Cloudflare's servers will start functioning properly once again.

Many major sites like Flightradar, Down Detector, Discord and Coinbase Pro are experiencing downtime.

Cloudflare a major CDN (Content Delivery Network) service provider and an internet-hosting platform is experiencing issues. Due to these issues, many websites across the globe are suffering from major downtime.

Many major sites like Flightradar, Down Detector, Discord and Coinbase Pro are experiencing downtime. As of now, it is unknown as to when the company’s servers will start functioning properly once again.

This is a major issue as many sites rely on the company’s services to remain functioning and stay protected in the case of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Cloudflare’s CEO, Matthew Price in a tweet stated “Aware of major @Cloudflare issues impacting us network-wide. Team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on. Will continue to update.” The company still hasn’t revealed what has caused such a major issue in their servers.

Many users have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns regarding this issue.

