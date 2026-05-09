Cloudflare cuts 1,100 jobs despite record revenue, says AI made roles obsolete

Cloudflare employees are now using AI across engineering, human resources, finance, marketing, and other departments. The company says its use of AI has increased by more than 600 per cent in the last three months alone.(Express Image/CloudFlare)

Cloudflare recently announced one of the biggest workforce cuts in its history, saying advances in artificial intelligence have made around 1,100 jobs obsolete even as the company reported record quarterly revenue growth.

The internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company said it is reducing its workforce by nearly 20 per cent, affecting employees across multiple teams and regions. The layoffs come despite Cloudflare posting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $639.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year increase.

Cloudflare CEO and co-founder Matthew Prince described the decision as part of a larger shift toward AI-driven operations rather than a traditional cost-cutting exercise. Speaking during the company’s earnings call, Prince said the company had seen dramatic productivity improvements after aggressively adopting AI tools internally over the past few months.