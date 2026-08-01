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Climate tech is moving from narratives to execution: Sandiip Bhammer, Founder, Green Frontier Capital

Sandiip Bhammer spoke to The Indian Express on his entrepreneurial journey, his focus on sustainability, the climate tech startups he has invested in, and the impact of those investments.

Sandiip Bhammer, Founder, Green Frontier CapitalSandiip Bhammer, Founder, Green Frontier Capital (Credits: Sandiip Bhammer)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
9 min readAug 1, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Sandiip Bhammer is the founder and managing partner of Green Frontier Capital, a purpose-built green business accelerator fund for the development and scaling of early-stage companies in sustainable industries.

With nearly three decades of experience in investment banking, asset management, and climate venture capital, Bhammer has designed and delivered courses on sustainable finance and startup investing in universities abroad.

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