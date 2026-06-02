Claude AI down: Users report problems accessing chatbot and API

Anthropic said its engineering teams were working to identify the root cause and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.(Image: Reuters)

Hundreds of users worldwide reported problems accessing Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude on June 2 around 11:30 pm IST, as the company confirmed a service disruption affecting multiple parts of its platform.

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues surged during the day, with users complaining that Claude’s chatbot interface was unavailable or slow to respond. Others reported difficulties accessing Anthropic’s API services and website, affecting both individual users and developers who rely on Claude-powered applications.

The outage appeared to impact users across several regions, highlighting the growing dependence on AI platforms for everyday tasks, content creation, software development and business operations.