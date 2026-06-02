Claude AI down: Users report problems accessing chatbot and API

Hundreds of users worldwide reported problems accessing Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude on June 2 around 11:30 pm IST, as the company confirmed a service disruption affecting multiple parts of its platform.
According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues surged during the day, with users complaining that Claude’s chatbot interface was unavailable or slow to respond. Others reported difficulties accessing Anthropic’s API services and website, affecting both individual users and developers who rely on Claude-powered applications.
The outage appeared to impact users across several regions, highlighting the growing dependence on AI platforms for everyday tasks, content creation, software development and business operations.
Many users took to social media platforms to report that Claude was failing to load conversations, returning error messages or becoming unresponsive. Developers also flagged problems with API requests, raising concerns about disruptions to applications built on Anthropic’s AI models.
Anthropic acknowledged the issue through its status page, confirming that it was investigating elevated error rates and service interruptions affecting Claude and related services. The company said its engineering teams were working to identify the root cause and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
While the exact reason behind the outage was not immediately disclosed, such incidents have become increasingly common as demand for generative AI services continues to grow.
Anthropic has not yet provided a timeline for full service restoration. Users are advised to monitor the company’s official status page for updates while engineers continue efforts to resolve the issue.
The outage serves as a reminder that even the most advanced AI platforms remain dependent on large-scale cloud infrastructure and are not immune to technical failures.