Cisco shows switch that can connect quantum computers of different kinds

While large networks of quantum computers are not likely to arrive until the 2030s, Cisco's switch ⁠could have more immediate applications ⁠in security, said Jeetu Patel, Cisco's president and chief product officer. (image: Reuters)

Cisco Systems on Thursday showed a switching chip that it says will be able to connect quantum computers of different types, another step in its effort to eventually connect an internet of quantum machines the way its gear connects the existing internet.

Like other major tech firms such as Alphabet’s Google and IBM, Cisco is developing technology for quantum ⁠computers, ​which can tackle problems that existing computers cannot. But rather than enter the fray of making its own computer, Cisco is working with a range of players to connect their machines together.

Quantum computers today are built with a variety ​of techniques – ​some hitting rubidium atoms suspended in a ⁠vacuum with lasers, or some using superconductors cooled to near absolute zero.