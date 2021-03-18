Chrome gets Live Caption feature: Here’s how to enable it?

Chrome now supports Google’s Live Caption feature, which is available on a few smartphones. The feature helps spontaneously create captions for any video, podcast, or audio message on your phone. The feature, which was first spotted by XDA Developers, only supports the English language.

We tried this feature and it worked for YouTube videos, podcast players, WhatsApp audio or video files, and other content. However, the Live Caption in Chrome took some time to download speech recognition files when we played a Podcast. The feature struggled to immediately display captions.

We did get spontaneous captions once the speech recognition files were downloaded. You just need to reload the site once the files are downloaded. The feature worked perfectly fine when we played WhatsApp video/audio content and YouTube videos. Read on to know more about how you can enable this Live Caption feature.

How to enable Live Caption feature on Chrome?

Once you come across any video, Chrome will ask you if you want to use the Live Caption feature. You can enable this feature by tapping on the music icon located near the Extension icon. Once you tap on the music icon, a box will appear which lets you enable the Live Caption feature.

After enabling it, you don’t need to follow the same steps to use that feature for other videos. Live Captions will automatically appear in a small, moveable box at the bottom of your browser when you are watching or listening to any video. One will notice Live Captions even when the audio is muted or the volume is down. So, if you don’t have a pair of wireless earphones and want to watch a video without disturbing anyone around you, then this feature will come in handy.

In order to use the latest Live Caption feature, you need to make sure that you are using the latest Chrome version.

Live Caption feature is already available on select phones

The feature is already available for select Pixel, OnePlus and Samsung phones. The list of phones that support this Live Caption feature is Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series.

If you are using one of these phones, then you can enable the Live Caption on your mobile phone by visiting the Settings section. Just type Live Caption in the search bar and then toggle Live Caption. This way you will get live captions every time speech is detected by your device. You can anytime turn off this feature by tapping on the caption icon located below the volume controls. Just press your phone’s volume up or down button to launch the volume controls box.