9 Google Chrome extensions to boost your productivity

If you spend most of your day on a browser, even small changes can save a lot of time. From writing emails to shopping online, these everyday tasks can slowly eat into your day.
Chrome extensions can make things much faster. Some are already popular, while others are not as well-known but just as useful as the popular ones.
Here’s a brief list of Google Chrome extensions that can help users, whether they work on a MacOS device or not, and if they are free or paid.
Merlin AI brings ChatGPT-style functionality directly into a user’s browser. That means, one can summarise YouTube videos, draft replies or search for information without opening a new tab. Merlin AI can even summarise PDFs, answer questions about webpages, and pull out key points instantly. It is available on Mac via Chrome on macOS, while there is a free tier with limited queries, a paid version unlocks more usage and advanced features.
Meanwhile, Grammarly acts like a real-time editor that flags grammar, spelling and even tone issues, so whether one is working on documents or drafting emails, this extension cuts down editing time significantly. It also works on Safari extension and has an app too. It works across almost every website, from Gmail to Google Docs. Although it has a free version, the premium features include tone, clarity and can even detect plagiarism.
Then there’s LastPass, which takes away the hassle of remembering and typing passwords by securely storing login details and auto-filling them across websites, including most Indian platforms. In addition, it can generate strong and unique passwords for every account and store sensitive information like addresses or card details securely. It is available on Mac, and while the free plan is sufficient for basic use, the paid version adds extra security.
Long hours on bright screens can be exhausting, and that’s where Dark Reader comes in, as it forces dark mode on websites that do not support it natively, making late-night work or study sessions much easier on the eyes. It may seem like a small change, but over time it noticeably improves comfort. One can customise brightness, contrast, sepia filters, and font settings. It intelligently handles images and videos, often keeping them close to original quality while darkening the surrounding page and is available on Mac via Chrome on macOS for free.
When typing out explanations feels tedious, Loom steps in by allowing a user to record their screen, webcam and voice simultaneously and then instantly share it via a link. Additionally, Loom stores the recordings in the cloud, so one has no worries regarding the file sizes. This is mostly useful for students or anyone working online. It works on Mac through both an extension and a desktop app. While there is a free plan, paid versions unlock longer recordings and additional features.
Similarly, Compose AI takes autocomplete to the next level. It learns a user’s writing style and starts predicting entire sentences, which is especially helpful for repetitive emails and routine messages. Over time, it supposedly adapts to the tone and can generate longer responses with shortcuts. It is available on Mac and also offers paid tiers with expanded AI capabilities.
Image Downloader, as the name suggests, downloads images either individually or in bulk from any webpage. It also allows filtering by size or type, which makes it easier to pick high quality images. The images can be saved into subfolders and then while downloading, can be renamed accordingly. The extension works with popular platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This can be useful for designers or students working on a project. It works on Mac and is typically free and open source.
For online shoppers, Honey is an obvious choice, as it automatically scans and applies coupon codes at checkout, saving both time and money. It also rewards users with cashback points on select purchases. Instead of opening multiple tabs to find deals, everything happens in a single click. It works on Mac and is completely free to use.
Adblock allows users to control one’s web experience. It removes intrusive ads and pop-ups, making browsing faster and far less distracting. In addition, it also stops trackers and make browsing experience smooth overall. It requires minimal setup and operates by filtering content based on maintained lists. It is available on Mac and is mostly free with optional donations.
This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express.