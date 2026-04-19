9 Google Chrome extensions to boost your productivity

Google's control over Chrome becomes even more strategic in an AI-driven world. Browser data provides crucial insights into user intent and behaviour patterns that are invaluable for training AI models. (File photo)

If you spend most of your day on a browser, even small changes can save a lot of time. From writing emails to shopping online, these everyday tasks can slowly eat into your day.

Chrome extensions can make things much faster. Some are already popular, while others are not as well-known but just as useful as the popular ones.

Here’s a brief list of Google Chrome extensions that can help users, whether they work on a MacOS device or not, and if they are free or paid.

AI assistance on the go: Merlin AI

Merlin AI brings ChatGPT-style functionality directly into a user’s browser. That means, one can summarise YouTube videos, draft replies or search for information without opening a new tab. Merlin AI can even summarise PDFs, answer questions about webpages, and pull out key points instantly. It is available on Mac via Chrome on macOS, while there is a free tier with limited queries, a paid version unlocks more usage and advanced features.