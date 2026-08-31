Chipmaker CXMT sues Pentagon over ‘Chinese military company’ designation

Chip assembly wraps bare pieces of silicon in protective plastic, with connectors to pass signals to other chips, on a circuit board in Brentwood, Calif., on June 22, 2026. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)

China’s top memory chipmaker, ChangXin Memory Technologies, sued the Pentagon on Friday over being placed on a list of companies the U.S. says are aiding Beijing’s military.

“CXMT is not affiliated with the Chinese military,” the company said in the federal lawsuit. “CXMT designs, produces, and sells its DRAM ⁠chips for ​civilian and commercial use, not for military use.”

The U.S. Defense Department told Reuters in a statement: “As a matter of policy, the Department does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

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The Pentagon designated CXMT a Chinese military company under the Biden administration, and the Trump administration kept the company ​on the ​list in a June update.