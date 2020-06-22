Only 21 per cent users want to uninstall TikTok app because it is Chinese: Survey

Survey shows only 21% users will uninstall TikTok because it is a Chinese app (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Survey shows only 21% users will uninstall TikTok because it is a Chinese app (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The India-China standoff in Galwan Vallery last week, where the country lost 20 of its brave Indian soldiers, has spurred anti-China sentiment among many Indians. Due to this many want the government to ban the sale of Chinese products in the country and also block apps that have Chinese origin. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) conducted a ‘gun-shot’ telephonic survey over June 17 and June 18 to understand consumer sentiment on Chinese brands and Indian celebrities endorsing them and also the usage of China-based applications such as TikTok.

IIHB asked a few quick-fire questions to 408 people on whether they will uninstall TikTok because it’s a Chinese app and according to the report 56 per cent know TikTok is a Chinese app. 32 per cent didn’t know about it. The report also stated that only 21 per cent said they will uninstall TikTok because it’s a Chinese app while 62 per cent are doubtful and said ‘maybe’, while 11 per cent said no.

The report stated that “there is low knowledge of the actual country of origin of all the Chinese brands”. Overall, the report noted only 32 per cent of respondents got the country of origin correct in the case of China. “This has two implications: 1) the Chinese brands have done a good Jon in masking their Sino identity and many consumers actually believe they are local brands, perhaps because of their ubiquitous presence in media and on retail shelves. 2) Consumers actually don’t care for the country of origin,” stated the IIHB report.

Only 27 per cent know Realme to be a Chinese and 26 per cent know Redmi’s original origin country. (Express photo) Only 27 per cent know Realme to be a Chinese and 26 per cent know Redmi’s original origin country. (Express photo)

The report stated 37 per cent respondents said Oppo is an Indian brand while 42 per cent said it is Chinese, 41 per cent thought Vivo is a US/European brand while 12 per cent said it is Indian and 40 per cent of respondents know it is Chinese. As far as OnePlus is concerned around 30 per cent respondents said it’s a European brand while 22 per cent said it’s a US brand, 14 per cent thinks it to be an Indian brand while only 30 per cent know it is a Chinese phone brand.

Among the many respondents, only 27 per cent know Realme to be a Chinese and 26 per cent know Redmi’s original origin country. As many as 32 per cent respondent thought Nokia is an Indian phone brand while it’s actually Finnish, while 88 per cent and 92 per cent respondent thought Sony and Panasonic are Japanese. Lastly, for Samsung, as many as 62 per cent respondents know it is a Korean brand while 22 per cent said it’s from the US.

As far as celebrities endorsing Chinese brands are concerned, nearly 82 per cent respondents said they don’t want celebs to support or sell Chinese brands because “1) It’s unpatriotic, 2) our soldiers are dying at the hands of the Chinese, 3) Chian is responsible for coronavirus and 4) We should support Indian brands.”

Folks at IIHB also asked questions related to Vivo being Indian Premiere League’s (IPL) main sponsor. Around 72 per cent said a Chinese brand shouldn’t be the title sponsor of IPL, while 14 per cent see no problem in that.

