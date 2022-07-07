scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

China’s Xiaomi produces first smartphones in Vietnam

The Xiaomi devices were produced at a factory in the province of Thai Nguyen, north of the capital Hanoi.

Reuters | Hanoi
July 7, 2022 2:36:23 pm
Vietnam has in recent years become a regional manufacturing hub for global electronics makers. (Illustrative image) (Image credit: AP/File photo)

China’s Xiaomi Corp has produced its first batch of smartphones in Vietnam, the company said on Thursday, as it seeks to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia.

The devices were produced at a factory in the province of Thai Nguyen, north of the capital Hanoi, the company said in an emailed statement. The plant is operated by Xiaomi’s partner, DBG Technology.

Also Read |Poco F4 5G review: A dependable mid-range smartphone

Vietnam has in recent years become a regional manufacturing hub for global electronics makers. The export value of smartphones from the country, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 12.4% last year to $57.5 billion.

Xiaomi said the first batch of its smartphones made in Vietnam had been sent to a local distributor, adding it would soon export smartphones to other Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia and Thailand.

The company did not provide further details on its production capacity in Vietnam.

