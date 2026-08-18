China’s Unitree unveils ‘Superman’ robot as fervour builds ahead of Shanghai debut

A Unitree booth at a robotics convention in Tokyo, May 29, 2026. Unitree Robotics wants to raise about $900 million in an IPO that tests market interest in humanoid robots, a technology that wows but has yet to prove its viability. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

China’s Unitree unveiled a new high-speed robot it dubbed “Superman” on Monday, days before becoming the first general-purpose robotics company to list on mainland China’s stock ⁠market.

Unitree, ​the world’s biggest humanoid-robot maker by sales, will start trading in Shanghai on Wednesday after raising 6.1 billion yuan ($905 million) in an initial public offering last week.

The company, based in the eastern Chinese tech hub of Hangzhou, ​said ​it developed the new robot in just ⁠over three months. It achieved a standing jump of 2 metres and reached a top speed of 12.66 metres ‌per second.

The Shanghai debut coincides with the opening of the World Robot Conference in Beijing, adding to investor attention on a company whose humanoid robots have drawn global notice for running, dancing and performing martial arts.