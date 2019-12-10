China’s Oppo branches out beyond smartphones with the launch of AR glasses

Oppo says it will create its own augmented reality content, games, and other services. Oppo says it will create its own augmented reality content, games, and other services.

Chinese tech company Oppo, best known for making mid-range smartphones, has taken its first step to branch out beyond smartphones. At its Inno event in Shanghai, the company announced a slew of new devices, including a pair of AR glasses, smartwatch, and the new truly wireless earbuds. The move will help Oppo to break the image of a brand that’s only limited to smartphones. Oppo is currently the world’s fifth-largest smartphone player.

One of the technologies Oppo sees as the growth driver is a pair of AR glasses. The company says its pair of augmented reality smart glasses will use 3D surround sound to create an immersive sound. The headset, which resembles a lot like Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, mixes three-dimensional images with the real-world environment. Oppo says it will create its own augmented reality content, games, and other services. The release date of AR glasses is still unknown, though we expect the headset to launch the latest by 2021.

Other than a pair of AR glasses, Oppo is also getting into the wearables market with a new smartwatch, which it plans to launch in the first quarter of next year. Although the company did not share a lot of details, the watch seems to look identical to the Apple Watch. Oppo also announced a pair of truly wireless earbuds as well as a smart router that will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem.

Chinese companies are branching out into more profitable categories

Like Oppo, a lot of Chinese technology companies have shown interest in venturing into other product categories. Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker and India’s number one smartphone company, is already selling a number of connected appliances like smart TVs, air purifiers, etc. OnePlus, too, is branching out into different product categories as its ambitions grow in markets like India and Europe. The brand recently started selling its high-end QLED TVs in India. Realme is another brand that envisions to be a lifestyle brand. It will soon bring its “AirPods” rival to India at an affordable price.

