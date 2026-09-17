China’s Huawei sets 2027 launch for new AI chips as it targets Nvidia

The division, called Noah Ark Lab, issued the statement on Saturday, a day after an entity called HonestAGI posted an English-language paper on code-sharing platform Github, saying Huawei's Pangu Pro Moe (Mixture of Experts) model showed "extraordinary correlation" with Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 14B. (File Photo)

Huawei Technologies will launch two new artificial-intelligence semiconductors in 2027, rotating chairman David Wang said on Thursday, as the Chinese tech giant builds up its ⁠AI computing business ​and seeks to challenge U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

Huawei plans to launch the 960DT in the first quarter of 2027 and the Ascend 960PR in the third quarter, Wang said.

The company is also working on ways to connect very large numbers of AI chips, allowing them to work together as one bigger ​computing ​system. Most advanced AI programmes require more processing power than ⁠a single chip can provide.

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Wang said in a speech at a company even in Shanghai that Huawei’s UnifiedBus technology would be a key link ‌in the company’s next generation of large AI systems. The technology is intended to help chips share information and work together more efficiently.