China’s CXMT says new memory-chip platform enters mass production

Rising memory chip costs are adding to price pressures across India’s consumer electronics market.(Christie Hemm Klok for The New York Times)

Chinese DRAM chipmaker CXMT said on Sunday its fifth-generation technology platform had entered mass production, a claimed breakthrough that could help China build a stronger competitor to Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology in the global market for memory chips.

DRAM, ⁠or ​dynamic random-access memory, is the short-term working memory that phones, computers and other devices use to run apps and programs.

The new platform is designed to make more powerful memory chips at lower cost and with less power use. CXMT, which listed on Shanghai’s STAR Market this year, said ​it ​would give electronics makers an additional source of supply for ⁠chips used in smartphones and other devices.