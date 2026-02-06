China steps up crypto crackdown, will vet real-world asset tokens

Stablecoins have gained attention in recent years, and their issuance has grown rapidly. Their size, however, remains low relative to wider crypto asset market capitalisation. (Credit: Unsplash)

China vowed to further tighten its crackdown on virtual currencies on Friday and banned unauthorised offshore issuance of yuan-pegged stablecoins.

Authorities will also strictly vet offshore issuance of tokens backed by Chinese onshore assets, according to a notice published on the central ‍bank’s ⁠website.

Although the statement largely reiterates Beijing’s existing ban on cryptocurrency, some are encouraged by signs China is setting up a legal framework for the real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation business.

“The biggest breakthrough is a clear separation between virtual currencies and RWA,” said Louis Wan, CEO of Unified Labs.

“Virtual currencies ​will still be outlawed, but RWA is being included ‌in the regulatory system. For China’s RWA business, this is a milestone.”