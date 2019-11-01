China rolls out 5G telecom services

China’s three major state-run telecom operators have unveiled their 5G network, as the country aims at becoming the global leader in next generation telecom technology surpassing the US and other western nations. The US, the UK and South Korea have already rolled out their 5G networks this year, according to a BBC report.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks. The 5G networking standard is seen as critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

State-owned carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom rolled out their 5G data services across the country on Thursday. The entry of 5G means consumers can now get access to superfast speeds as more than 86,000 base stations, covering 50 cities, have already been set up in China.

The three firms in simultaneous moves unveiled their monthly 5G plans with prices ranging from 128 yuan (about USD 18) to 599 yuan. Subscribers will be able to enjoy connections way faster than 4G and less expensive data per gigabyte, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The 5G commercial services are now available in 50 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Shanghai had activated 11,859 5G base stations by mid-October, which will support the 5G network coverage across the city’s key outdoor areas, the report said.

The three major mobile operators have already registered over 10 million 5G users before the official commercialisation launch, it said. Beijing, which is embroiled in a trade and technology war with Washington, is hoping to woo India and other countries with its telecom technology.