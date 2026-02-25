China has not yet received any Nvidia H200 chips, US official says

China hawks fear the chips could easily be ⁠diverted ‌from commercial uses to help supercharge China's ​military and threaten U.S. dominance in ‌AI.(Image: Reuters)

None of Nvidia’s second-most advanced AI chips, known as the H200, have been sold yet to Chinese customers, a U.S. Commerce Department official said on Tuesday.

“My understanding is that none so far,” David Peters, the assistant secretary for export enforcement, said ⁠at ​a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing when asked about the prized semiconductors.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington and Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. President Donald ​Trump’s administration ​last month gave a formal green ⁠light to China-bound sales of Nvidia’s H200 chips with conditions, drawing fire from U.S. ‌lawmakers and former officials of both parties.