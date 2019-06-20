China asks India to make an independent judgement on Huawei

China on Thursday urged India to make an “independent judgement” about Huawei’s operations in the country without being guided by the US ban on the Chinese telecom giant’s products and provide an “unbiased and non-discriminatory” environment for the Chinese businesses.

The US has banned Huawei, the world’s leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.

India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, that are scheduled to commence in 100 days.

Earlier this month, India’s Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said India has its security issues over allowing Huawei to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.

“We will take a firm view on it. There are also security issues…it is not only a matter of technology, as regard their participation in 5G is concerned…Participation of 5G is not conditional upon the trial being started. Whether a particular company is allowed to participate or not, is a complex question including security issues,” he had said.

China has always asked Chinese businesses to abide by laws and regulations in the foreign countries that they operate and to do business in accordance with law, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here Thursday when asked about reports that US asked India that Indian companies found supplying equipment and other products of American equipment to Huawei will face punitive actions.

However, “China firmly oppose any other country in exercising unilateral sanctions based on its domestic law and we also oppose using the security as a catch off phrase to abuse the export control,” Lu said.

“I think more and more countries have expressed their unbiased attitude concerning Huawei’s participation in 5G. We hope that India will make independent judgement and provide fair, unbiased and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses for mutual benefit,” he said.

Concerns over Huawei’s operations abroad has risen after China passed a new security law which requires Chinese companies “to provide necessary support, assistance and cooperation” with national intelligence work, if called upon.

US President Donald Trump who has launched a trade war with China last year and made Huawei a prime target.

Last month, the Trump administration placed Huawei and its affiliates on a blacklist, a move that essentially banned the Chinese telecom equipment company from purchasing parts and components from American firms without the US government approval.

The US fears that telecom systems built by Huawei, the world’s leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, could be used by the Chinese government for espionage.

China has protested to the US over its efforts to extradite Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou, who has been arrested in Canada to face prosecution under domestic American law for violations of US sanctions against Iran.

Meng, daughter of Huawei owner Ren Zhengfei has been accused of for allegedly misleading banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Huawei has huge operations in India and an R & D centre in Bangalore.