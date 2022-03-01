Cheque signed by Steve Jobs, and other memorabilia go up on auction

A 1976 Apple Computer cheque signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak is among the list of personal computing memorabilia that is going on sale on auction house RR Auction’s website. The themed selection containing the cheque and other items has been specially curated to trace the history of personal computers through documents and objects with a specific emphasis on Steve Jobs because of how he acted as one of the main popularisers for the personal computer.

The cheque dated 15 July 1876 is filled out and signed by the Apple cofounders and is for an amount of $3,430 payable to Kierulff Electronics. It uses Apple’s first official address in Palo Alto, which is the location of an answering and mail drop service that they used when still working out of Jobs’ family garage.

Along with Apple memorabilia, the themed selection also contains memorabilia from Atari, the company that revolutionised the video game industry in the 1970s, as well as computer mouses designed by Doug Engelbart, who is credited for the invention of human-computer interaction systems that led to the creation of the first computer mouse.

The Atari collection also includes an 18-year-old Steve Jobs’s job application for the role of ‘Electronics tech or design engineer’ at Atari. The lot containing the job application also comes with a non-fungible token (NFT). In the application, Jobs filled in the address column with just one line: Reed College, a college from which he dropped out shortly after.

Another lot is an autographed letter to a six-year-old that Steve Jobs wrote and signed while at a charity dinner. It reads, “When I was 6 years old, we didn’t have computers. You’re lucky. Keep learning about computers and how they are going to help us communicate with each other. You are our future,”. The letter is dated 26 October 1982.

Apart from the Steve Jobs merchandise, the auction also features a hand-carved prototype for a controller for the game Pong designed by Allan Alcorn and his original schematics for the game, and an X-Y Axis mouse and coding keyset created by Doug Englebart among others.

All lots are currently on auction and prospective buyers can place their bids till 6 PM ET on 17 March.