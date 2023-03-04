ChatSonic launches ChatGPT-like ‘super powerful’ Chrome extension: Here’s how to use it

ChatGPT seems to be everywhere you turn. On Twitter, on Instagram, even Bill Gates says he loves playing around with the AI chatbot created by OpenAI. But the general-purpose AI chatbot may not be appropriate for all use cases, which is where tools like Chatsonic come into play. Here is how you can use ChatSonic’s new Google Chrome extension to create content for various platforms from within the browser.

Writesonic’s ChatSonic is an AI chatbot tool that can be used to create different kinds of text-based content, including social media captions, full-length blog posts, press releases, advertisement copy and a lot more. According to the company, Writesonic is especially useful when it comes to helping users create search-engine-optimised content for their blogs.

An edge over ChatGPT?

If all of that sounds familiar, yes, it is kind of like ChatGPT except that it is optimised to work for writers and other content creators. It also presents another advantage over ChatGPT—while OpenAI’s chatbot cannot be used to create content on any topic that came after September 2021, Writesonic says that its chatbot uses real-time data, images and search to create content. Writesonic’s founder and CEO, Samanyou Garg, had earlier told indianexpress.com that a majority of its users are writers and freelancers.

Also read | Meta lowers Quest VR headsets prices to lure customers

Now, the company has released a Google Chrome extension that will allow users to derive AI-generated content right from within their browser before using it on other platforms.

How to use Chatsonic’s Chrome Extension to generate AI content for different platforms?

The first thing you will need to do is install the extension from the Google Chrome store. We installed the extension on the Brave browser, which is built on the Chromium web core. But the process is the same for Google Chrome as well.

After you install the extension, you will need to sign in to Writesonic. We used a Gmail ID for this. After you log in, you are automatically given a free trial where you can seemingly use the chatbot to generate up to 2,500 words.

Image credit: Chatsonic / Writesonic Image credit: Chatsonic / Writesonic

Once you have the extension up and running, go to the site where you want to create content. We used Twitter. Once you are on Twitter, click on the text box. Below it, you will see a small Chatsonic logo. After you click on the logo, a small dialogue box will open. In the case of Twitter, the Chatsonic extension already knew that we were about to tweet based on the fact that we were on Twitter.

Advertisement

Image credit: Screenshot Image credit: Screenshot

In the dialog box, enter the prompt you would like to create the tweet based on. Once you do this, the chatbot extension will take a small amount of time before generating the text.

But do remember, just like with all other AI chatbots and content generation tools, you need to give the content a read before you post or publish it anywhere. Also, at the time of writing, we were unable to get the extension to work on LinkedIn, so it might not yet be usable on all platforms.