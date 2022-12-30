ChatGPT to Dall-E: Unique AI tools you need to try out in 2023

Among a number of other advancements in technology, 2022 has been a landmark year for AI (artificial intelligence) and its use cases. While AI has existed for years now, and much longer than that in popular culture, tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT have made the implementations of artificial intelligence ‘real’ on a casual, consumer level for the first time for many web surfers.

However, ChatGPT is not the only AI tool to gain popularity, or even come into existence this year. Here’s a list of all such AI tools that originated in 2022 (or a little earlier), that you can also explore in 2023.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an AI-powered tool that is designed to understand, evaluate and respond to long-form question answering. With a never-seen-before understanding of the human language, ChatGPT is capable of responding with a one-line short answer, a whole essay and everything in between.

Whisper AI

Whisper AI is another tool by OpenAI, which, instead of giving back responses, functions as a hearing aid. Besides being capable of listening to and identifying multiple accents, and jargon, Whisper’s largest strength is its ability to continuously self-improve and grow even more capable at identifying communication.

Codex

Yet another product of the OpenAI API, Codex functions differently than more popular AI tools. The tool is capable of translating natural language to code and is proficient in over a dozen programming languages including Python, JavaScript, Go, Perl and Ruby, among others. Applications are targeted at business use cases for now but include magical abilities like simply using voice commands to control any software based on an API.

Midjourney and DALL-E

Popular names that have risen in the world of digital art, Midjourney and DALL-E are AI-powered tools that create images out of words based on text prompts. The tools are so powerful, that they have defined a whole new genre of art, even helping an artist win a competition.

Rytr

An AI-powered content-writing tool, Rytr helps users generate content at scale and helps smaller players get traffic on their websites without the need to hire writers that demand a lot of money. The tool uses machine learning to understand the context of articles and generate relevant ideas, then use the best words or phrases to convert these ideas into blog articles.