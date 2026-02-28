ChatGPT records strongest subscriber growth as number of weekly users nears a billion

ChatGPT has crossed a milestone, with more than 900 million people now using the platform every week and over 50 million paying subscribers globally. The numbers reflect how quickly Artificial Intelligence tools have moved into everyday life.
For many users, ChatGPT has become a starting point for writing emails, drafting reports, building code, researching topics, planning holidays, comparing products, or simply getting help with daily tasks.
OpenAI says January and February marked the strongest subscriber growth it has ever seen. That level of momentum would indicate that the demand for AI technology is ongoing, both for individuals and businesses looking for ways to simplify their operations.
While the growth rates are impressive, what is perhaps most impressive is the different ways people are using the technology. Some people use ChatGPT to brainstorm ideas, while others use it to debug code.
The company explains that the increased activity has helped make the product better — the more people use the product, the more it knows about how people use it. This means that the product responds faster and in a more reliable way.
Feedback has been an essential part of ChatGPT’s development. Every time a person suggests something, points out an error, and rates the product, it contributes to its development.
India had previously been home to 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users, as revealed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. This made India a crucial market for the company, as per an article published ahead of the India AI Impact Summit. Altman noted this as a way of highlighting ChatGPT as the second-largest user base after the US.
The adoption is fueled by India’s young population and extensive internet usage, alongside offerings like the budget-friendly ChatGPT Go tier. Also, students play a crucial role in this growth of users, in India, having the largest base of student users.