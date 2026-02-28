ChatGPT records strongest subscriber growth as number of weekly users nears a billion

OpenAI says January and February marked the strongest subscriber growth it has ever seen. That level of momentum would indicate that the demand for AI technology is ongoing, both for individuals and businesses looking for ways to simplify their operations.(image: Reuters)

ChatGPT has crossed a milestone, with more than 900 million people now using the platform every week and over 50 million paying subscribers globally. The numbers reflect how quickly Artificial Intelligence tools have moved into everyday life.

For many users, ChatGPT has become a starting point for writing emails, drafting reports, building code, researching topics, planning holidays, comparing products, or simply getting help with daily tasks.

OpenAI says January and February marked the strongest subscriber growth it has ever seen. That level of momentum would indicate that the demand for AI technology is ongoing, both for individuals and businesses looking for ways to simplify their operations.