Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
OpenAI introduces Turbo mode with optimised speed for ChatGPT Plus users

Turbo mode on ChatGPT Plus is said to be optimised for speed when compared to the default mode.

Turbo mode on ChatGPT Plus is said to be optimised for speed.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus is now available in the US for a monthly subscription charge of $20. When compared to the free-to-use variant of ChatGPT, the Plus variant offers a bit more in terms of AI capabilities, which include faster response time, priority access to new features, and access to the service even during peak timing.

A lot of ChatGPT Plus users are now reporting that OpenAI has enabled a new model called Turbo, which is said to be optimised for speed. According to a screenshot shared by a user, the Turbo mode is currently in the alpha phase and is available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. And for some ChatGPT Plus users, turbo has been set as the default mode.

Also read |Google Bard, Microsoft Bing, OpenAI’s ChatGPT latest updates: Microsoft invites users to beta test new Bing

ChatGPT Plus default and turbo mode capabilities

ChatGPT currently offers two modes — default mode and turbo mode. While ChatGPT Plus users can switch between the two, regular users can only access the default mode. Turbo mode on ChatGPT Plus is said to be optimised for offering high-quality results. Right now, some Reddit posts suggest that Turbo mode will offer faster but low-quality responses while others suggest that turbo mode is designed to offer high-quality responses, and it could take more time when compared to the default mode to generate a result.

On top of that, a lot of users are also complaining that the turbo mode on the ChatGPT Plus fails to generate results more than the default mode. There are also reports that turbo mode is an optimised version of default mode, which requires minimal computational resources and is meant for real-time applications.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:53 IST
