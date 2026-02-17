ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings

OpenAI has introduced two new security measures for ChatGPT users: lockdown mode and “elevated risk” flags. These two security measures work in tandem to give users better information about risks and more control over the system.

Lockdown mode is an advanced security feature that is optional and meant for a small group of users who might be at a higher risk of cybersecurity attacks. This includes executives, security professionals, and teams at major organisations. It is not meant for everyday users, but rather for those who need an added layer of defence.

When enabled, lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems. It deterministically disables certain tools and features that attackers might attempt to exploit through prompt injection. The goal is to prevent sensitive data from being extracted through hidden or malicious instructions.