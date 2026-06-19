ChatGPT found generating disturbing images from a simple prompt, raising AI safety concerns

Researchers claim a simple text prompt was able to bypass some of ChatGPT's image-generation safeguards.(Express Photo)

Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has come under scrutiny after researchers claimed it could be tricked into generating graphic, sexual, and violent images using a simple text prompt, highlighting ongoing challenges in AI safety and content moderation.

OpenAI acknowledged the report and said it investigated the issue after it was brought to the company’s attention. In a statement provided to media outlets, the company said it had implemented additional safeguards designed to prevent similar prompts from triggering problematic image generation.

The findings were published by AI cybersecurity and research firm Mindgard, whose researchers said they discovered a method that bypassed ChatGPT’s image-generation safeguards.