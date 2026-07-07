ChatGPT down: OpenAI confirms outage as users report problems with image generation

OpenAI acknowledged the disruption, saying it was investigating elevated error rates affecting ChatGPT and several other services. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI’s sensational AI chatbot, ChatGPT, faced a service disruption on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of users from multiple regions reported that they faced issues while accessing features, especially image generation. The outage-tracking platform, Downdetector, reported that the outage led to a surge in complaints. However, OpenAI has acknowledged the issue on its official status page and has said that it is investigating the disruption.

The complaints began surfacing on Downdetector in the second half of the day, with many claiming that they were unable to generate AI images. Each time they tried, the chatbot either returned error messages or took too long to process requests. Some users even found difficulty with accessing older conversations along with other ChatGPT features. Regardless, text-based use cases continued to work for many users.