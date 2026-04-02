ChatGPT is now on Apple CarPlay, but your car won’t let you see a single word it says

AI chatbots are actively making their way to more and more devices, and now, OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT is now available on Apple CarPlay. Recently, Apple rolled out the iOS 26.4 update, which enables support for voice-based AI apps on CarPlay. Fast forward a few days, and OpenAI has now updated the ChatGPT app for iPhone to take advantage of the update.

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However, there are still a bunch of limitations for ChatGPT on CarPlay. This is because Apple usually limits the number of apps allowed on CarPlay for safety reasons, and the tech giant requires app developers to stick to its provided template for CarPlay support.