Chandrayaan-2 update: Vikram Lander performs second maneuver, all eyes on Sept 7 Moon landing

Chandrayaan-2 successfully carried out the second de-orbiting maneuver in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. The nine-second maneuver was performed at 3.42 am.

With this, the spacecraft is ready to begin its final descent to the moon, which is scheduled on Saturday, September 7. “With this manoeuvre the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to commence its descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved,” ISRO said in a statement.

The Lander is scheduled to powered descent between 1-2 am on Saturday, and will touch down on the Moon between 1.30-2.30 am.

The first de de-orbiting manoeuvre was carried out at 8.50 am on Tuesday. The four-second manoeuvre was performed a day after the Vikram Lander separated from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

“Both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy,” ISRO had said on Tuesday.