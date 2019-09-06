Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing LIVE updates: Countdown to historic moment begins

Welcome to our live blog on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing! With the countdown to the historic event underway, we bring you the latest news and updates on India's lunar mission. The Vikram Lander is scheduled to begin its descent to the surface of the Moon at around 1.30 am on Saturday and is likely to land after 2.30 am.

Around three hours after Vikram lands, a six-wheeled robotic vehicle called Pragyan will come out of the lander and crawl the surface of the Moon to collect data, which will be relayed back to ISRO. Vikram and Pragyan will be operational for 14 days, the duration of a lunar day.

The Vikram Lander is scheduled to begin its descent to the surface of the Moon at around 1.30 am on Saturday at the speed of 6 km per second, or about 21,600 km per hour. Within 15 minutes, it will reduce its speed to 2 metres per second (about 7 km/hr) or lower to enable a safe landing.

Chandrayaan -2 Moon Landing Live Updates : Weeks after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission to the Moon, its lander module, Vikram, will attempt to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the lunar surface tonight. A region never explored before, the south holds immense potential to reveal new science as it is believed to hold a lot of water trapped as ice in deep craters.

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live Updates: Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019. (File photo)

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live Updates:

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has repeatedly been describing Friday's Moon landing as "the most terrifying 15 minutes” of its journey. If successful, this would be India’s first soft landing on the moon’s surface. Only the US, the former USSR and China have been successful in landing humans or machines on the moon.

Chandrayaan-2 is attempting to accomplish what no other country has done before — reach the Moon's south polar region. ISRO has chosen to land at the poles to improve its understanding of the Moon. It is believes that millions to billions of tonnes of water is present in the form of craters at the poles.

India's mission to look for water on the Moon stems from the discover of Chandrayaan-1, which found its presence in 2008.

Also read | Here's how to watch the livestream online

ISRO hopes the presence of water will help reveal new science. "Chandrayaan 2 attempts to foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists," ISRO said.

"Moon provides the best linkage to Earth’s early history. It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon," it added.

Read | What the Moon can hold for India

On the south pole, it said this region is interesting as it remains in the shadows and is much larger than the north. "There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. In addition, South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System," ISRO said.

Also read | Key timings to keep in mind on Chandrayaan-2's journey